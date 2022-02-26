Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,528 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,100% compared to the average volume of 49 put options.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 37.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

