StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

