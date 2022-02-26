StockNews.com Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 206.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

