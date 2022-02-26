StockNews.com Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

