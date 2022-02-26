StockNews.com Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH opened at $125.07 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.