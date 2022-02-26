StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.95.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

