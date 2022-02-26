StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Advaxis alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.