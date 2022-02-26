StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at $431,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

