StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

GWB stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 323,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

