StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
HUSA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.12.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
