StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HUSA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

