StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

