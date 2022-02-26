StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.