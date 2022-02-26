StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 94.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

