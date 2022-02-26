StockNews.com Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.36. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $355.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

