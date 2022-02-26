StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
Shares of HLF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
