StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

