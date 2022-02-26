StockNews.com Lowers Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 323,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

