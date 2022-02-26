StockNews.com Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Buy”

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 901,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

