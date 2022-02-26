StockNews.com Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Buy

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,386 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

