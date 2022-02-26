STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 20313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

