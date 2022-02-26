Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.00. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4,506 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

