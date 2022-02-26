Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.47

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 61328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

