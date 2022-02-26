Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $352.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.