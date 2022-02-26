Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $352.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
