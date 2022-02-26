Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

