Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.80. 24,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 627,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
