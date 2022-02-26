Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.