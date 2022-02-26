SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 84206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.