Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.93

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 53410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

