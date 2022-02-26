Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.30. The company had a trading volume of 821,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,797. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.