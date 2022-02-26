Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUUIF. raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

