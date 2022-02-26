Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

