Susquehanna Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $7.70

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.