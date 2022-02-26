Susquehanna Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

