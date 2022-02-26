SVB Leerink Cuts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $5.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUBY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

