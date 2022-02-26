SVB Leerink Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $14.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

