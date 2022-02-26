Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$9.82. Approximately 53,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$235.57 million and a PE ratio of 108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

