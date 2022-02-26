Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$9.82. 53,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 39,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

