T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson Sells 8,216 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.31.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,482,000 after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.