Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBLA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

