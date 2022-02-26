Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
