Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

