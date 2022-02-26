Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taitron Components by 180.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.