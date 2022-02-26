Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
