Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $61.14

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.14, but opened at $64.00. Targa Resources shares last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 12,211 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.