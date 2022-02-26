Taseko Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.97.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

