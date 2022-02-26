TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Holdings Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,939 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of TaskUs worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.