Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.97% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 415,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.