Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.05 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

