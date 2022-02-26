Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

