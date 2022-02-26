Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.