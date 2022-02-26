Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$46.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.14. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$47.07. The company has a market cap of C$24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.