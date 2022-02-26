Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $231.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

