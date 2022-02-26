Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 128.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

