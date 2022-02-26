Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “
Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.