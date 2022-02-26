Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

NYSE TFX opened at $343.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

